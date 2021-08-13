UPDATE: FBI, GPD seek information; more description on bank robbery suspect released

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the reported robbery at the First Hawaiian Bank branch in Dededo, confirmed Michele Ernst, with the FBI's Guam Resident Agency and Honolulu Field Office.

The FBI and the Guam Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect of the bank robbery at the FHB's branch at the Compadres Mall around 1 p.m. on Friday.

The suspect is described as a man, possibly in his 50's, with a full neck tattoo and a teardrop tattoo under his right eye. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, dark blue jeans and had black and gray hair.

Information regarding this robbery or the identity of this individual can be reported to the Guam FBI office at (671) 688-0373 or contact the GPD or Guam Crime Stoppers at (671) 477-HELP.

GPD spokesperson Sgt. Mike Aguon said the suspect was in line with other customers. The suspect waited until it was his turn to be seen by a teller before handing over a note and a clear bag telling the teller it was a robbery.

Sgt. Aguon said the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a man, possibly in his 50s, with tattoos all over his body. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, dark blue jeans, and had black and gray hair.

Officers with patrol and GPD’s Special Operations Division are actively searching for the suspect who remains at large.

The community is advised not to approach the suspect as he may be armed and is considered to be dangerous.