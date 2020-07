Two women who were reported missing while hiking near Pagat Cave have been found.

Rescue units from the Guam Fire Department were searching for the hikers around noon. Shortly after 1 p.m. GFD spokesman Firefighter Kevin Reilly said rescuers were escorting the women back to the trailhead. There are no reports of injuries.

The women, ages 20 and 30, were hiking with a group at 7 a.m., he said. A 911 call for assistance was made by another member of the group after they were unable to be located.