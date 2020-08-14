Guam will return to Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 beginning at 12 a.m. Sunday. The effective date was initially set for Saturday but it has been changed to Sunday to allow for more time to prepare.

PCOR1 will be in effect for two weeks, the governor announced in a press conference by video this morning.

“This decision was not made lightly. I have implemented this to keep you safe,” the governor stated, adding that 65% of recent cases are affecting Guam's youth.

Non-essential businesses will be prohibited from operating, all public gatherings will be banned, and beaches and parks will be closed, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said. Only online learning will be allowed for schools.

Here are some additional details discussed in the press conference:

The Aug. 29 primary election will move forward.

Grocery stores and convenience stores will remain open.

Non-essential retailers will be allowed to continue selling with curbside pickup only.

Restaurants can still sell food through takeout/pickup.

Home Depot and other hardware stores will remain open.

Banks and gas stations will remain open.

Pharmacies can stay open for curbside pickup.

Elective surgeries will continue at clinics.

Road closures or traffic checkpoints will not be reimplemented.

"We are responding to the crisis which is even worse than when we started in this pandemic," the governor said.

There have been 90 cases in the past week and 121 new cases in the first half of the month, she said.

These, according to the governor, are “numbers we haven’t seen since the beginning of this pandemic” in March.

“The increase is very alarming and cause for concern,” the governor said.

"We are not recovering, the governor said," explain the return to stricter public movement.

Not everyone is wearing masks, she said.

Eight COVID patients are hospitalized at the Guam Memorial Hospital with one in the ICU and another needing breathing support with a ventilator.