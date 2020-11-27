Department of Administration Director Edward Bird announced this afternoon: "All payroll has been processed. Bank of Guam account holders have their funds. Due to processing, account holders at other banks can expect funds in their accounts tomorrow."

GovGuam employees and officials in the executive branch saw their paychecks delayed today, a GovGuam payday, because of a glitch in the government's AS400 accounting system.

IBM had issued a new system that made the AS400 old 20 years ago.

"We will continue to take the necessary steps to prevent future delays in payroll due to software. We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused our employees and their families," Birn stated.

On June 21, 1988, IBM introduced the Application System AS 400. It was succeeded in 2000 by the IBM eServer iSeries – high-performance, integrated business servers for mid-market companies, according to IBM.