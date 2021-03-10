The Guam Police Department’s Highway Patrol Division is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred on West Santa Monica Avenue in Dededo.

Preliminary reports suggest that shortly before 6 a.m., a blue Toyota Corolla was motoring east on West Santa Monica Avenue, when the male operator lost control of the vehicle, according to Sgt. Paul Tapao, GPD spokesman.

The vehicle ran off the roadway and slammed into a concrete wall by the Hal Shiroma Football Field.

As a result of the crash, the driver, a man who hasn't been identified, had succumbed to injuries sustained from the crash. A second man, the passenger in the car, was transported to Guam Regional Medical City. He is listed in critical condition.

This investigation is ongoing and crash investigators have not yet determined if speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.