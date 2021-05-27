The Guam Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Dairy Road in Mangilao Thursday afternoon.

According to police spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao, preliminary reports suggest that at around 12:30 p.m., an officer assigned to GPD's Highway Patrols Division noticed a stolen Dodge Challenger on Dairy Road.

Additional units arrived as officers instructed the Challenger's occupants to exit the vehicle.

"Preliminary reports further suggest that the operator of the vehicle refused to comply and began to rev the engine, as the Dodge Challenger accelerated towards an officer who fired a shot at the approaching Dodge Challenger which fled towards Route 15, in Mangilao," Tapao stated.

The vehicle was later located at a home along Matsumiyu Street in Pagat, Mangilao. It was impounded, Tapao added.

No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting. Police did not state that the vehicle's occupants were located.

"This is ongoing as GPD’S Criminal Investigation Division and Internal Affairs Section were activated in reference to the criminal and administrative aspect of the case investigation," Tapao stated.