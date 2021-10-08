UPDATE: GPD investigating auto-pedestrian crash involving police vehicle

The Guam Police Department's Highway Patrol Division is investigating an official vehicle crash that occurred at 10:40 p.m. Thursday on Route 16 Army Drive by Route 10A in Harmon.

Preliminary reports suggest that officers assigned to the Tumon-Tamuning Precinct Command were attempting to effectuate a traffic stop on a black Scion, which tried to elude police while on Route 16, according to GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

As the black Scion was traveling south on Route 16 towards the underpass, the Scion collided with another vehicle that was also traveling on the middle southbound lane, Tapao said.

The Scion drove up the ramp toward Route 10A, as police officials continued with the pursuit. As the Scion was motoring on the on-ramp, the male operator exited the car from the front passenger door, in which subsequently the pursuing patrol car collided with the male operator.

The man was immediately transported to Guam Regional Medical City for treatment.

GPD didn't note the man's current condition.

This case investigation is ongoing.