Guam police officers are investigating a two-car crash on Route 2 in Agat.
Shortly after midnight they reopened south-bound lanes.
Lanes had been closed going both north and south, and drivers were being rerouted through the village.
In the middle of the road were two trucks, a Toyota and a GMC, that looked to have been in a head-on collision Friday night.
Medics transported a man to Naval Hospital Guam after pulling him out of one of the trucks, according to Guam Fire Department spokesperson Cherika Lou Chargualaf.
A 911 call was received at 8:52 p.m. Friday reporting a two-car crash with serious injuries on Route 2 by the Santa Ana Chapel, she said. GFD units arrived at 8:58 p.m.
Medics transported him to Naval Hospital at 9:29 p.m., she said.