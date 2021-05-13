UPDATE: GPD says no active shooter incident

The Guam Police Department said officers on the scene of what was a reported shooting incident have located possible evidence that indicated that a firearm was not used to damage the window.

Witnesses on Thursday morning told The Guam Daily Post that they called police after what they believed were shooting incidences at the Dongo Building.

Employees at nearby businesses expressed concerns about a possible active shooter.

As of 10:40 a.m., police were at the scene and were interviewing witnesses and one male individual was seen in handcuffs.

This is a developing story.