Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero today announced the COVID-19 roadblocks will be gone starting tomorrow but she will extend the public health emergency for 30 days.

The public health emergency, which has led to the closure of nonessential businesses, was set to expire on May 5.

The governor did say some of the restrictions will be eased before the total lifting of the public health emergency. The details will be released later.

The roadblocks will still be in place tonight.

The government of Guam will continue monitoring for COVID-19, the governor said.