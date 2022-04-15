In less than 24 hours, donations have poured in to help a mom and her children who fled an abusive home and are starting over.

"The response from the community has been so heartfelt and amazing," said Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann and president of Guma' Mami, a nonprofit dedicated to providing support and other services to individuals with disabilities.

"The family is overwhelmed at the love."

He said the family has already received everything they need. Hofmann is asking community members who want to donate to help others in need, to please bring their kind donations to Catholic Social Services, Salvation Army, and Harvest House.

Hofmann had briefly explained the family's situation during an Interagency Council on Homelessness meeting Thursday.

Sam Ilesugam, Guma' Mami executive director, said they appreciate the help of their partner agencies, and compassionate families and volunteers in getting the family from their homeless state and into their new home Friday.

A mom and her nine children, ranging in ages from 2 to 11, escaped an abusive situation at home only to end up homeless.

Ilesugam told The Guam Daily Post that the road to get them housing wasn't easy, reiterating Hofmann's comments that there are gaps in the system that need to be considered as they work to meet the needs of the community.

Essentially, the mother said she fled her home, taking her children with her.

"She was being abused," Ilesugam said, adding that the perpetrator had also started harming her daughters. "So she fled."

He said Guma' Mami provides translation services in domestic violence cases and was working with another agency when they found the mother and her children.

"We saw that this one family would be eligible for our programs," he said.

He said they worked with a friend of the family who'd been providing the family of 10 with temporary shelter under a canopy connected to their home. However, the landlord found out and said they couldn't stay there.

Then they worked with other agencies to find temporary shelter. And even then, there were difficulties. Sometimes organizations will try to house displaced families in a hotel room, but in this instance, the hotel couldn't accommodate 10 people in one room and each room needed an adult. Volunteers were able to stay with the children in the second room, which bought Guma' Mami a few days to find a permanent solution.

Ilesugam said the family qualified for the federally-funded Guam Emergency Rental Assistance Program and so they were working on getting them a place through that program, which still wasn't easy and took time.

Meanwhile, the family could no longer say at the hotel and Alee Shelter was willing to help but wouldn't have room for them for two days. Fortunately, another family said they could help for the time it took to get the mother and her children into the shelter. It would be a few more days before an apartment was found and made ready for them.

"We did what we could to help this family," he said. "I am very grateful to our partner agencies for their help ... and for everyone in the community who were also helping this family all this time."