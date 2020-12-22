Guam taxpayers, displaced workers, house renters, businesses and public health and public education agencies would get direct aid from the $900 billion pandemic relief package that Congress passed Monday night.

The bill now goes to President Donald Trump for his signature, expected in the coming days.

There were so "many moving parts" and "a lot of last-minute changes" to the bill, Delegate Michael San Nicolas said during a Tuesday morning press conference with Guam media.

The House passed the bill shortly after his press conference with a 359-53 vote.

In a matter of hours, the Senate passed H.R. 133 COVID-19 relief provisions with a 92-6 vote.

"This overwhelming vote is a clear signal that enactment is imminent. Unemployment extended to March, stimulus at $600, a second round of PPP, $75 million in rental assistance, and more is likely to make its way to Guam and our people with a Christmas kickoff," San Nicolas stated in a press release with the latest development on Tuesday afternoon.

"While we have thanked many in Congress for helping us ensure our people are included, we would like to take this opportunity to thank the Lord for the blessings on our people, and a Merry blessed Christmas."

Provisions

San Nicolas, who secured a second term, gave an update about the provisions of the bipartisan bill that are pertinent to Guam and the other territories.

San Nicolas said the COVID-19 relief package includes provisions for:

A second economic impact payment or stimulus check of $600 per taxpayer or $1,200 for married couples filing jointly, and $600 per qualifying child.

An extension of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, at $345 per week, up to March 14, 2021. The maximum PUA eligibility claims period is extended from 39 weeks, to 50 weeks.

An extension of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation of $300 a week, up to March 14, 2021.

$75 million in direct rental assistance for Guam residents who may be able to seek relief for payment of past due rent up to 12 months or since the pandemic started. It can also be used to pay past due utility bills.

Extension of the eviction moratorium extends to Jan. 31, 2021, so no one will be kicked out of their houses between now and when the rent relief program should be established and rolled out.

A new round of the Paycheck Protection Program, a forgivable loan program for small businesses to keep their employees on payroll.

Direct education funds through the Educational Stabilization Fund. The governor later said it's $12.5 million for Guam.

Additional funding for child care facilities, and head start programs.

Funding for community development financial institutions such as local banks.

Medicaid coverage for citizens of freely associated states living on Guam and in the U.S.

San Nicolas said there is no direct relief for the government of Guam, but any unused CARES Act funding can be spent up to Dec. 31, 2021 instead of Dec. 30, 2020.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said the $900 billion coronavirus relief package "could not have come at a better time."

"Our people, and people across the nation, have been impacted by COVID-19, and no one can deny that federal assistance is needed," she said in a statement.

The $900 billion pandemic relief aid is tacked on a $1.4 trillion sweeping federal spending bill that's 5,593-pages, the longest bill in the government's history by far.

This story will be updated.