The man wanted in connection with the stabbing in Tamuning that left one woman dead and sent another to the hospital has been apprehended, police confirmed just before 1 p.m. Monday.

He has been identified as John Richard Bass III, 27.

Police said Bass was considered to be armed and dangerous.

Victim identified

The 911 call was received around 2:42 p.m. on Sunday for a report of an injured person at the Hotel Mai’ana along route 10A in Tamuning.

The victim, identified by police as 39-year-old Virginia Rose Peredo Laguana, was rushed to the Guam Memorial Hospital for multiple stab wounds.

She was pronounced dead by attending physicians, according to GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

A second victim, a 19-year-old woman, was taken to the Guam Regional Medical City for treatment and care. Her condition has not yet been released.

The incident forced Guam Regional Medical City to go into lockdown, as authorities searched the area for the suspect on Sunday afternoon.

Police continue their death investigation.