Traffic on the north- and south-bound lanes of Route 15 near Mount Santa Rosa Drive in Yigo was closed while Guam Fire Department and Andersen Air Force Base battled a grass fire that continued Friday afternoon.

By 1:20 p.m., lanes were reopened.

The fire was reported at 11:31 a.m.

GFD units, Agriculture Forestry Units and Andersen Air Force Base units were at the scene.

The Guam Police Department previously advised motorists to avoid Route 15.

GFD units also responded to a house fire in Dededo this morning.

According to GFD spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf GFD received the report at around 10:47 a.m., on Batulo Road.

Firefighting units arrived shortly after receiving the report and were able to contain the fire to one bedroom of the concrete house.

After roughly 15 minutes of battling the blaze, GFD units reported the fire was under control.

Chargualaf said residents were home when the fire started, and were evacuated.

No injuries were reported.