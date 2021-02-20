Guam Fire Department medics were conducting CPR on a man in his 60s following a car crash on Route 16 in Barrigada.

At 2:16 p.m. Saturday, Guam Fire Department units responded to Route 16 near the Department of Revenue and Taxation in Barrigada for a motor vehicle crash with severe injuries, said Firefighter Kevin Reilly, GFD spokesman.

When medics reached the man, he wasn't breathing and had no pulse. CPR was conducted while medics transported him to Guam Regional Medical City, Reilly stated.

Guam Police Department's Highway Patrol Division is on scene investigating the crash.

Southbound traffic from Route 16 is being rerouted to 10A, as all southbound lanes by Our Lady Of Peace and DRT are closed, said Sgt. Paul Tapa, GPD spokesman.

Motorists can expect delays and are asked to take alternative routes.