Update: Missing woman found safe

A woman reported missing in Tamuning has been found and is safe, according to Guam Police Chief Stephen Ignacio.

The GPD’s Criminal Investigation Section, Andersen Air Force Base's Office of Special Investigation and Guam Fire Department assisted in the investigation and authorities had asked the community’s assistance in locating the woman.

The woman, who is in her early 20’s, was last known to have possibly visited the Oka Point lookout in Tamuning before she went missing.

Authorities were seen searching a car at the lookout's entrance and surrounding areas on Monday evening. Military investigators were at the search scene

Police have not released additional information and have only confirmed the woman is safe.