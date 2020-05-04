The body of a man who may have been shot was found just after 7 a.m. today at an apartment on the second floor of Taitano Apartments on JA Camacho Street in Mongmong.

The man is believed to be in his late 40s, possibly local. Sgt. Paul Tapao, Guam Police Department spokesman, said they received the call of an injured person and upon discovery of the man’s body launched a death investigation. He couldn’t say what types of injuries were sustained. He said criminal investigators conduct interviews and await an autopsy to be performed to determined the cause and manner of death.

Mongmong Toto Maite Mayor Rudy Paco said he was informed by police that the man was shot. He said that section of the village, and that street in particular, has been known to be a problem area.

“People getting drunk. A lot of disturbance going on,” he said, adding the neighborhood watch keeps a close eye on what happens on JA Camacho Street.

“We just can’t put our guard down,” the mayor said in a message to the community. “We have to be alert at all time. The main thing is to be safe.”

He added that as a community, “we are supposed to be on a lockdown,” because of the coronavirus pandemic and urged residents to heed the call of the governor to stay home as much as possible.

Teresita Villanueva, who has lived at the apartments for nine years said she didn’t know about the man and whether or not he lived in the upper level apartment.

She lives at the apartment complex with several of her grandchildren and great grandchildren and said it’s a quiet place.

“I never get robbed … kids just come around and play,” she said. “Only now, I don’t know what happened.”

She said she was laying down then she suddenly heard a lot of noise, it was about 7:15 a.m.

“I don’t know what it is but it goes boom. So I just lay down I ignore it,” she said. “But the second time I jumped up. She said she ran out of the apartment and all she saw was a lady running down the street. She believes the lady does live in the apartment building as she’s seen her speaking to her great grandson a time or two, but Villanueva said it was obvious the woman wasn’t her usual self.

“When I looked I saw the lady running down the street,” she said. “I never see her running around like that.”

Still uncertain of what happened, Villanueva walked back into her apartment.

It was a few moments later when she heard police and an ambulance arrive that she grew worried.

She didn’t know that a man had died.

At the revelation, her eyes filled with tears and her voice broke. “I’m trying to fix my place and … I feel sorry for all my grandkids. I don’t expect because we’ve been here for nine years and nothing tragedy like this for a person to pass away.”

A woman at a nearby apartment complex, Janet Burkhart, said around 7 a.m. she heard a loud “metal noise.”

She didn’t go outside because there’s always noise, particularly from “that side”, she said. So she went back to bed and didn’t realize anything was happening until she woke up again to find police and ambulance vehicles. She added for the past two weeks, she’s seen police responding to the apartment complex but doesn’t know why.

This latest occurrence, makes her feel unsafe, she said, adding she doesn’t the area to be like another apartment complex that is “always in the news.”