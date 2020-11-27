UPDATE: No paychecks for some GovGuam employees until Monday

Government officials say there's cash in the bank to pay employees but an unknown number of government employees won't be getting their paychecks in time to shop at Black Friday sales.

Officials hope to address the system failure in the next couple of days so that payroll can be issued on Monday.

The Guam Daily Post was able to confirm that most autonomous and semi-autonomous agencies were able to pay employees this week. These are agencies that handle their own payroll.

According to DOA the delay is caused by a system failure. The Office of Technology as well as DOA employees worked through the holiday to recover the data needed for payroll.

"Given the time that financial institutions must have to receive payment data and post these payments correctly, our goal is to resolve this issue by or before Monday afternoon," the press release stated.

Because many people attach various payments to payroll deductions, DOA included a request to financial institutions to provide affected GovGuam employees with "appropriate leeway regarding their payroll and account deductions."

"Once payroll is met, DOA will be taking immediate steps to ensure this type of system failure never occurs again," the press release states. "We apologize for the inconvenience and frustration this has caused our employees and their families."

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – November 27, 2020

DOA Addressing Delays with Payroll

Tamuning, Guam – While cash is in the bank to make payroll governmentwide, late Wednesday afternoon the decades-old AS400 payroll system used by the Department of Administration (DOA) failed.

DOA personnel and staff from the Office of Technology worked though the holiday to recover the data needed to make payroll. This system failure, however, will result in the delayed issuance of payroll. Given the time that financial institutions must have to receive payment data and post these payments correctly, our goal is to resolve this issue by or before Monday afternoon.

We humbly ask that all financial institutions provide our employees with appropriate leeway regarding their payroll and account deductions. Once payroll is met, DOA will be taking immediate steps to ensure this type of system failure never occurs again.

We apologize for the inconvenience and frustration this has caused our employees and their families.