The man who was shot and killed at the hands of a Guam police officer following an incident at the Shell gas station in Dededo last week has been identified.

The suspect’s family has also been contacted, according to Attorney General spokesperson Carlina Charfauros.

But investigators with the AG’s Independent Investigative Team are not yet releasing his name.

Charfauros said the suspect will be named in the IIT’s next media update.

It was around 8 p.m. on March 9 that the suspect was reportedly using a sling shot to target employees and customers at the gas station.

No injuries were reported.

Sources close to the investigation told The Guam Daily Post that the suspect tried to get away in a vehicle, and nearly hit the officer when the officer opened fire and shot the suspect.

The suspect was pronounced deceased at the Guam Regional Medical City.

An autopsy is pending.

The cop has been placed on administrative as the criminal investigation and a GPD internal affairs investigation is ongoing.

Investigators have interviewed 10 witnesses, collected evidence from the crime scene and have asked the community for assistance to solve the case.