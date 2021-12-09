As of last count, 2,769 travelers from South Korea have cancelled their trip to Guam for December because of the omicron variant concerns and new travel restrictions in their country, Guam Visitors Bureau officials confirmed in a GVB board meeting today.

Asiana Airlines has also delayed its return to Guam over omicron concerns.

Heres an update of the cancellations from South Korea:

• Korean Air, 726 passengers, but no change in its four weekly flights so far.

• Jin Air, 590 passengers. It canceled its Dec. 8 and 10 flights.

• T’way, 588 passengers. No flight services on Dec. 2, 5, 9 and 12. It plans to operate twice weekly flights in December.

• Jeju Air, 720 passengers. Cancelled seven flights between Dec. 4 and 16. It plans to operate twice weekly or four weekly flights after that.

• Air Seoul, 12 passengers. It delayed its re-operation schedule to Jan. 29, 2022.

• Air Busan 113 passengers. It plans to cancel all flights in December but details are not available.

Guam's Public Health has stated there's a "good chance" the omicron variant is already on Guam in light of the confirmation of omicron variant in Hawaii and that case did not have a history of recent travel.

The New Year’s Eve fireworks in Hagåtña will proceed but there will be no fireworks in Tumon Bay, according to officials in the GVB meeting.