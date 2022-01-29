UPDATE: Police confirm investigation into possible human remains

INVESTIGATE: Police officers arrived at the site of a trash fire in Chalan Pago off of Route 10 Saturday morning. They were called by Guam Fire Department after what could be human remains were found when a trash fire was extinguished. David Castro/The Guam Daily Post. 

The Guam Police Department Criminal Investigation Section is investigating the case of what could be human remains found in Chalan Pago. 

At approximately 8:10 a.m. Jan. 29, the Guam Fire Department requested GPD's assistance, according to acting spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella. 

The information provided from GFD noted that units responded to a report of trash fire off Route 10 in Mangilao. Upon extinguishment of the fire possible human remains were discovered.

Officers from Central Precinct Command responded initially. Then the Criminal Investigation Section was activated for further investigation. No other information has been obtained at this time as the case is still developing, Savella noted. 

