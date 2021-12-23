Highway Patrol Division Investigators were able to locate a family member of the woman just hours after the incident, according to Police Officer Berlyn Savella, GPD acting spokesperson.

Police are still investigating the factors that led to the incident.

At around 4:20 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, patrol officers from Tumon-Tamuning Precinct responded to a call reporting the crash along Route 1 Marine Corps Drive Northbound by Dos Amantes Plaza in Upper Tumon.