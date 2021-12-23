Police have identified the woman who died following an early morning auto-pedestrian crash in Upper Tumon as Joanne Gayo Cabuag of Harmon.
Highway Patrol Division Investigators were able to locate a family member of the woman just hours after the incident, according to Police Officer Berlyn Savella, GPD acting spokesperson.
Police are still investigating the factors that led to the incident.
At around 4:20 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, patrol officers from Tumon-Tamuning Precinct responded to a call reporting the crash along Route 1 Marine Corps Drive Northbound by Dos Amantes Plaza in Upper Tumon.
Guam Fire Department spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf said medics arrived shortly after getting the call. They found a woman who looked to be unconscious. Medics performed CPR en route to the Guam Regional Medical City.
When GPD officers arrived, they were able to conduct their assessment and GPD’s Highway Patrol Division was activated to assume the investigation.
Savella said GRMC's attending physician pronounced her deceased.