Police investigate deadly crash in Yigo

CRASH SITE: Guam Police Department officers respond to an SUV crash along Route 1 in Yigo around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. A man was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Guam Regional Medical City. The purple Nissan Pathfinder appears to have skidded before colliding with a concrete utility pole. Northbound traffic near the Guam Animals In Need shelter was reduced to one lane. Dontana Keraskes/The Guam Daily Post

A 59-year-old man died following the serious crash in Yigo on Thursday afternoon.

It happened along Route 1 or Marine Corps Drive near the Guam Animals in Need shelter around 3:30 p.m.

The driver of a purple Nissan Pathfinder appeared to have skidded before colliding with a concrete utility pole by the northbound lane.

The man had to be extricated from the vehicle.

A family member later identified the driver of the SUV as Pedro T. Tevar Jr. from Yigo, according to GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.

Medics with the Guam Fire Department performed CPR as the man was rushed to the Guam Regional Medical City, but he did not survive.

GPD’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the deadly crash.

0
0
0
7
0

Tags

Recommended for you