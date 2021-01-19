The Guam Police Department has launched a death investigation after a 61-year-old man was found dead at an apartment complex in Santa Rita.

GPD officers and Criminal Investigation Division were at the Vales Apartment along Route 12 where the investigation started this afternoon.

The report was called into the southern precinct shortly after 2 p.m. today, said GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

He said the CID investigators will be talking to neighbors and gathering information.

The individual was discovered by his wife, Tapao said.

Tapao wouldn't say whether foul play was suspected. The case is currently classified as a death investigation, pending confirmation of the cause of death through an autopsy.

"Gone are the days when our chief medical examiner came on scene," he said, acknowledging the delay in several cases caused by Guam's lack of a permanent medical examiner. "We anticipate an autopsy will be performed ... hopefully it will be done in a timely manner."