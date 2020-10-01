A 21-year-old man died in the commercial vehicle crash in Mangilao earlier this afternoon, according to the Guam Police Department.

At about 2:30 p.m., GPD's Highway Patrol Division were activated to assume a fatal auto-off roadway commercial vehicle crash, that occurred in Marbo Cave Road, Mangilao.

According to preliminary reports, a waste water pump truck was traveling east on Marbo Cave Road by the Mangilao Solar Project, when the operator lost control and ran off the roadway, which caused the truck to overturn.

The passenger, a 21-year-old man, was ejected and was pinned under the truck. He was later transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead by attending physicians. The male operator was also transported to the hospital for treatment and care.

This case is ongoing as crash investigators have yet to determine if speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, police stated.