The Guam Police Department is seeking the public's help as they investigate a possible drive-by shooting in Tamuning around 11:25 a.m. today.

No one was injured but an SUV was left with a bullet hole.

The SUV was traveling north on Governor Carlos Camacho Road, in Tamuning, when its driver and passenger heard a loud bang as they passed Shirley’s restaurant, according to GPD.

The occupants of the SUV saw a silver Toyota Corolla with dark tint had passed them at a high rate of speed, traveling in the median lane toward Farenholt Avenue, according to police. The victims then pulled into the Oka Pay-Less parking lot and discovered a hole, possibly from an unknown type of projectile to the rear passenger’s quarter panel area, GPD stated.

This investigation is being conducted by GPD’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident, can call police dispatchers at 472-8911 or 475-8615-7.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through the Guam Crime Stoppers at guam.crimestoppersweb.com. All tip information will remain completely confidential and a cash reward of up to $1,000.00 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest and a grand jury indictment.

Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon Mayor Louise Rivera said earlier the SUV's occupants "heard ... a big bang."