UPDATE: Roughly 50 gallons of fuel leaked at GMH's Skilled Nursing Facility

It was a 50-gallon day tank that was leaking fuel at the Guam Memorial Hospital's Skilled Nursing Facility.

According to Guam Memorial Hospital Authority officials, at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, staff at the SNF noticed a fuel leak and called the Guam Fire Department and the GMHA Facilities Maintenance team.

Staff at the facility and GMHA Facilities Maintenance, as well as GFD responded to clean up and contain the spill, said spokesperson Mai Habib.

Two hours after the fuel leak was discovered, about 12:30 a.m., the spill was contained; GFD departed the scene at 1:15 a.m., satisfied with GMHA’s response, Habib stated.

Approximately 50 gallons of fuel spilled, she later confirmed.

"The leak was traced back to a 50 Gallon Day Tank in the Emergency Generator Room; this is the first time it has ever spilled,"Habib stated. "The generator itself is undamaged and all other equipment is fine. The exact reason for the spill is currently undetermined however, GMHA is conducting an incident investigation and report to follow."

No one was injured and all the current residents of the SNF are safe.

"GMHA is thankful for the Guam Fire Department’s quick response to the scene," Habib stated. "We are also grateful to the SNU staff, GMHA Facilities Maintenance teams and Executive Leadership for their tireless efforts cleaning up and securing the spill overnight."