North and south going lanes on Route 8 in Barrigada are open again following a fatal car crash this morning.

The Guam Police Department's Highway Patrol Division was on site investigating the island's fifth traffic fatality of the year. Few details have been released so far.

Just before 3:30 a.m. on Route 8 near Subway in Barrigada a silver Camry and a black Lexus collided.

One adult male was transported to Naval Hospital with CPR conducted en route.

GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao confirmed the man was pronounced dead and the case has been reclassified from a serious car crash to a fatal investigation.