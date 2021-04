The Guam Fire Department has identified the missing 55-year-old man as Kenneth Bigbee.

He was last seen by his family on Friday. Rescue teams are currently searching for him around Tanguisson Beach where he typically dives.

Cherika Lou Chargualaf, GFD acting spokesperson, said they don't know for certain that he did go on a dive.

Anyone who may have information on Bigbee's whereabouts is asked to call 472-8911 or 475-8615-7.