The Guam Fire Department Hazardous Materials team has determined that a suspicious package reported at the Guam Main Facility Post Office last night did not contain hazardous material.

The HazMat Team responded to a request from the Guam Police Department at about 8 p.m. Thursday. The team arrived at about 9 p.m., according to officials.

"It was determined by units on scene at 2149 hours that the package did not contain hazardous materials. Package will be released back to the U.S. Postal Service," stated GFD spokesperson Cherika Lou Chargualaf.

Suspicious package

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense received a report from 911 dispatch of a suspicious package at the Barrigada Post Office at about 8:05 p.m. Thursday.

The immediate area was secured as an assessment was made. All precautions were taken to ensure the safety and security of all responders involved and the surrounding public, officials said.

The community is advised to report any suspicious activity, social media posts or messages relating to current events, to local law enforcement and the Mariana Regional Fusion Center online at https://mlrin.org/, following the Department of Homeland Security’s campaign, “If You See Something, Say Something” or email mrfc@ghs.guam.gov.