President Donald Trump has signed an executive order freezing the collection of a portion of taxes withheld from employees' paychecks.

This order takes effect this month and continues through the end of the year, he announced in a televised conference from the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey.

"This will mean bigger paychecks for working families," Trump said.

The tax holiday applies to Americans earning less than $100,000 per year, he said.

The payroll tax takes a 7.65% slice off employees' paychecks to fund the Social Security and Medicare trust funds.

The president's order on the tax holiday would take effect from August to December this year, but certain members of the U.S. Congress have challenged the president, saying he does not have the sole authority to change the payroll tax law and that it would take an act of Congress to do so.

Income tax likely not part of the tax holiday

Social Security and Medicare tax deductions that are withheld from Guam employees' paychecks go directly to the federal government, said Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu. GovGuam has not counted taxes withheld for Social Security and Medicare as part of GovGuam revenue.

Those are the two deductions that appear to be covered by President Trump's tax holiday executive order, said Mansapit-Shimizu, but GovGuam will know for certain once the U.S. Treasury issues guidance that will help Guam understand the executive order better.

The other tax withheld from employees' paychecks, for income tax, is not likely covered by President Trump's order, based on the government of Guam's initial understanding.

"It appears that the deferral specifically refers to payroll taxes – Social Security and Medicare – and not to what we refer to locally as withholding taxes, which impacts our General Fund," Mansapit-Shimizu stated. "It will be critical that we wait on U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin's guidance on this executive order. That will dictate how this is to be administered and will hopefully clarify the questions which the community may have regarding this matter.

Trump also signed another executive order that would provide $400 in weekly unemployment aid for people who have lost their jobs. However, Trump said 25% of this money would be paid by states, The Washington Post reported.

The president also signed another executive order continuing the pause on federal student loan payments and interest through the end of the year.

Governor: legal action might challenge Trump actions

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, in a statement, said: "At this point, it seems that the president may face strong legal action against his executive orders as some believe that his steps represent an overreach of executive authority. For that reason, we can’t clearly anticipate what policies may actually be in effect and when."

"In general, the president’s payroll tax cuts seem targeted against Medicare and Social Security, placing more cash in the hands of working people, which I support," the governor stated. "We will also be working to gain further clarity on the president’s new initiative to pay the unemployed $400 a week on a cost-share basis, its applicability to the territories, and the potential cost to Guam. I ask everyone to keep in mind that the President’s actions are only hours old and the impact of them may not be fully understood until agency guidance (is) published. As we learn more, we will share that information with you."

The executive order allows workers to postpone their withholding tax payments through the end of the year but it doesn't absolve their bills outright.

"If I'm victorious on Nov. 3, I plan to forgive these taxes and make permanent cuts to the payroll tax. I'm going to make them all permanent," Trump said at the news conference.

"In other words, I'll extend beyond the end of the year and terminate the tax," Trump later added. "And so we'll see what happens."

Major changes to the tax code, especially a permanent cut to payroll taxes, fall entirely to Congress, reported The Washington Post, adding Democrats and Republicans alike already have balked at Trump's push for a payroll tax holiday in negotiations over the next round of coronavirus aid, suggesting a more lasting revision to federal law may be even tougher to secure if Trump does indeed win reelection.

Guam cost, process for unemployment aid

Congressman Michael San Nicolas said for the $400 weekly unemployment aid to be available, the governor needs to request for the program, fund 25% of the payouts, and handle the costs and logistics of the local administration of the program.

The program as established will run through Dec. 6, 2020, or until $44 billion in Coronavirus Relief Funds is depleted, or until a similar relief package is passed by the Congress, San Nicolas stated.

"This memoranda does apply to Guam and the territories, however, it needs to be applied for, implemented, and 25% funded by the local government," opened San Nicolas said. "If this is a commitment the governor is willing to make it is necessary for the local government to move forward as quickly as possible, as other jurisdictions will be doing the same, the funds are limited, and the implementation may take some time," San Nicolas stated.

"While the Presidential Memoranda provides a mechanism to extend some unemployment relief, it taps into already strained funding sources, and could impede necessary compromises in ongoing negotiations for legislative relief that is not funded from at-risk sources," San Nicolas added. "We will continue to engage leadership on a legislative solution and will apprise the people of any substantive developments," he stated.