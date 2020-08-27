The National Weather Service's Guam Weather Forecast Office has issued a flash flood warning for Guam until 6:15 p.m.

Floodwater has started entering a residential area in Umatac.

Residents are also cautioned of thunderstorms through tonight.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring within the warned area.

Heavy rain continues at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

Impacts expected are flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas. Flooding of public roadways is possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain.

Some locations that will experience flooding include, but are not limited to Merizo, Tumon, Tamuning, Dededo, Piti, Santa Rita and Umatac.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautionary actions:

· Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry;

· Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown;

· If driving, be alert for low visibilities and slippery roads in heavy rain;

· Slow down where water is ponding on the road;

· Avoid walking or driving through floodwaters. Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down, and 2 feet of water can sweep your vehicle away;

· Avoid camping, parking, or hiking along streams, rivers, and creeks during heavy rainfall. These areas can flood quickly and with little warning;