Update: Unidentified object 'likely connected' to Chinese test launch; poses no threat to Guam, Marianas

Officials said the unidentified object that streaked across the night sky on Thursday was "likely connected" a test launch from China.

Officials at the Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense said the launch posed no threat to Guam or the Mariana islands.

GHS/OCD and the Mariana Regional Fusion Center "continue to monitor events in the region, including widely circulated videos of a fiery object over the Marianas sky this evening."

"In concert with federal partners, GHS/OCD and MRFC identified that the object was likely connected to a scheduled satellite test launch from China," officials stated in a press release.

Officials said the Chinese Long March 3B rocket was scheduled to launch the Palapa N1 communications satellite, also known as Nusantara Satu 2, from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in China on April 9 at 7:40 a.m. EDT.

"This scheduled commercial space launch occurred around 9:40 p.m. ChST and corresponds with the timing of the widely circulated videos of the fiery object in the sky," GHS/OCD officials stated. "There was no direct threat assessed to the Marianas from the launch."