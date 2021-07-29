UPDATED: 104 more adults needed to reach 80% goal

Guam is closing in on its 80% herd immunity goal against COVID-19, needing only 104 more adults to be fully vaccinated, data from the Department of Public Health and Social Services shows.

As of Wednesday night, Guam had fully vaccinated 95,927 or 79.91% of adults at least 18 years old, according to data from Public Health Director Art San Agustin.

The Guam National Guard's COVID-19 vaccination at the University of Guam Calvo Field House continues Thursday, as well as Department of Public Health and Social Services' outreach clinics.

Operation Liberate Guam's goal is to fully vaccinate 96,031 or 80% of the island's estimated 120,039 adults.

A day after the 80% goal is certified by DPHSS and accepted by the governor, businesses will be allowed to return to 100% occupancy and there won't be limits on the number of people allowed at social gatherings, among other things, which will help the economy to fully reopen, officials said.

Guam was able to fully vaccinate additional 224 adults on Wednesday. The previous day, there were 276 newly fully vaccinated adults.

Where to get a COVID-19 vaccination:

Thursday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., University of Guam Calvo Field House.

Thursday, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., GHURA basketball court in Yona.

Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., DPHSS Northern Region Community Health Center in Dededo.

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Micronesia Mall, 2nd floor above the center court.

Back-to-school immunization

Meanwhile, DPHSS is also holding a three-day back-to-school immunization clinic starting today: