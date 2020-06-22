The first batch of federal-funded unemployment benefits worth $35 million have been released, the governor's office and the Department of Labor announced.

This comes shortly after Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced in her latest COVID-19 pandemic briefing that the $35 million will be released "this afternoon or tomorrow."

"We are relieved to have the first batch of claims paid out, which claimants can expect by direct deposit or mail,” Labor Director David Dell’Isola said in a statement.

GovGuam has received $276 million from the federal government for the release of the unemployment benefits. As many as 30,000 displaced workers, some of whom have been unemployed or took cuts in pay for nearly four months, are waiting for this assistance.

The governor said GovGuam released other forms of financial relief – funded by the federal government – while the unemployment programs were being established. She mentioned the federally funded Payroll Protection Program for small businesses to keep workers paid and the economic relief checks for households. The federal government has released hundreds of millions of dollars to help Guam cope with COVID-19.

"I wanna assure the public that the delays – if there were any – is not at all because we didn't want to get the money into the hands of the people," the governor said.

She said the local Labor Department had to start the unemployment programs from scratch while the states' programs have had their programs in place for decades.

The Labor Department has sought a budget of more than $900 million for the Guam unemployment programs.