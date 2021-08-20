Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Friday announced that people will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter indoor restaurants, bars, gyms and other venues, while also once again limiting to 100 the number of people that can socially gather in order to help control the further spread of the coronavirus.

For patrons, these will take effect at 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 23.

The governor's office later clarified the enforcement of the mandate, after listening to the concerns from the community following the press conference.

"While the vaccination mandate for establishments for entrance of patrons goes into effect on Monday, August 23, enforcement will commence at least two weeks from effective date which will be on Monday, September 6," Adelup said in a statement.

For staff, this provision takes effect at 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 27.

The governor urged more people to get vaccinated.

"That is why rather than imposing a lockdown, we will impose a restriction of movement for the unvaccinated. The time is now. I urge every eligible person to get vaccinated not only for his or her well being but for the well being of our collective community," the governor said in a Friday afternoon news briefing.

The governor said "effective Monday, August 23, 2021, all staff and patrons ages 12 and older will be required to show proof of vaccination to dine in at restaurants, bars, clubs, gyms, fitness centers, dance studios, movie theaters, food courts, sporting events, boat cruises, and other events to use the facilities or enter the premises."

Ahead of the governor's news conference, The Venue bar already announced that it would require proof of vaccination effective Monday, Aug. 23, "to reduce the risks of any cluster outbreak" within the establishment.

The governor said the restrictions are meant to help stop the spread of the virus and to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

"Today we are battling a pandemic of the unvaccinated," the governor said.

States and cities across the nation have also mandated that people must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter their facilities.

On Guam, there's been a recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, reaching 60 to 80-plus a day in recent days.

Daily hospitalization has reached as many as 20 as of Friday morning, including patients on either the intensive care unit or on ventilator, and the highly transmissible delta variant spreading in the community.

The recent COVID-19 clusters also were traced to social gatherings such as a wedding reception, a BBQ party and a karaoke bar event.

COVID-19 testing also increased, including after schools opened to in-person learning and more positives cases reported involving students and school staff.

The governor and other officials called for more COVID-19 vaccination and testing, as well as continued wearing of masks, social distancing and frequent washing of hands. They said these practices are also the best defense against the delta variant and other variants.

Penalties

According to the governor, failure to comply with any guidance or directive issued by the Department of Public Health and Social Services with respect to the COVID-19 public health emergency shall be punishable:

• For the first offense, individuals shall be punishable by a fine of $100.

• For the second offense, individuals shall be punishable by a fine of $250.

• For the third offense, and each additional violation thereafter, individuals shall be punishable by a fine of $1,000.

The governor also said as provided under existing Guam law, for businesses and nonprofit organizations, failure to comply shall be punishable:

• For the first offense, businesses and organizations shall be punishable by a fine of $1,000.

• For the second offense, businesses and organizations shall be punishable by a fine of $2,500.

• For the third offense, and each additional violation thereafter, businesses and organizations shall be punishable by a fine of $10,000.

This story will be updated.