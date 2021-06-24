Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Thursday morning said she intends to restore occupancy to 100% and lift the cap on social gatherings after July 21 if Guam achieves 80% herd immunity against COVID-19, while announcing a three-month pay subsidy for pandemic-hit workers.

Dr. Hoa Nguyen, chairman of the governor's Physicians Advisory Group, said the face masks will become "optional" once the 80% herd immunity is achieved.

But Nguyen and the governor said they highly encourage residents to still wear masks in public, especially in crowded areas.

The public health emergency also does not end come July 21, the governor said, and the public needs to remain vigilant especially with new COVID-19 variants.

"My vision for Guam - after July 21 - is to get back to normal as possible," the governor said in her remarks at the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association's Economic Forum at Hyatt Regency Guam Thursday morning.

The economic forum covered a wide array of subjects based on presentations and questions from the public, from easing the two-hour processing at the airport for arriving travelers to vaccine tourism, getting more residents back to work, and maximizing the use of QR code on one’s mobile phone as secondary proof of COVID-19 testing, vaccination and as a reminder for a booster shot.

From COVID-19 response to recovery

More travel restrictions have been lifted over the past month, and Guam has opened its COVID-19 vaccination to American expatriates and foreign nationals through its Air V&V Guam USA program.

With more residents fully vaccinated, the governor said Guam has made strides to shift from COVID-19 response to recovery.

The federal government made available some $2 billion for Guam to respond to and recover from the pandemic, including $1 billion for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

With PUA ending on Sept. 4, the governor said GovGuam is working to incentivize workers to return to work so that employers can be more aggressive on hiring.

Labor Director David Dell’Isola, a panelist at the economic forum, said the government plans to pay for up to $9.25 an hour salary for each worker for 480 hours.

He expects that this initiative will help 5,000 to 6,000 get back to work.

If a business intends to hire an employee for $15 an hour, for example, GovGuam will pay $9.25 an hour, Dell’Isola said. Businesses will have to submit job vacancies to the Department of Labor.

Dell’Isola said the number of PUA claimants have gone down, from 28,000 last year to 22,000 in April this year to now 13,000.

Using $3 million to $4 million federal funding, DOL is also working with partner agencies to provide skills training for 1,000 to 2,000 workers to get them back in the workforce.

Herd immunity

The governor's goal is to achieve herd immunity by the time Guam marks its 77th Liberation Day on July 21.

That means 96,031 or 80% of Guam's estimated 120,039 adult population should be fully vaccinated by that time. Adults mean 18 years old and older.

As of Thursday morning, according to the governor, more than 86,000 adults have been fully vaccinated, out of the nearly 91,000 total fully vaccinated individuals as shown in the regular Joint Information Center report.

The governor said she plans to use American Rescue Plan money to offer another round of small business grants.

"In summary, we are offering direct aid to small businesses, stimulus for families to spend in our economy, and continued policy work to create a more business-friendly environment,” the governor said.

Among the panelists at the economic forum were officials from the Department of Public Health and Social Services, the Guam Visitors Bureau, the Physicians Advisory Group, the Governor's Recovery Task Force, the Guam Department of Labor, the Surgeon Cell, the A.B. Won Pat Guam Airport International Authority, the Guam Economic Development Authority and the University of Guam, as well as the Guam Chamber of Commerce.

This story will be updated.