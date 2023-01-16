Before Christmas, Guam had an average of 20 positive cases of COVID-19, but as anticipated, following the holiday and into the new year, the seven-day rolling average increased, territorial epidemiologist Ann Pobutsky said Friday.

“The seven-day rolling average has gotten above 30 and it’s just started to go down, that’s the bump,” Pobutsky reported during a regular COVID-19 briefing with reporters organized by the Department of Public Health and Social Services. "You can see the local seven-day local positivity rate similarly rose more than 20%, decreased, and now it’s going up again."

While the hospital count is below the surge indicator of 20 patients per day, Pobutsky said, an increase was seen.

“We saw a similar increase in the Intensive Care Unit, but it did not go over the surge level and, of course, we have also seen recent deaths in this latest holiday bump, mostly elderly people and people with chronic conditions,” Pobutsky said.

Although, overall, the number of cases seen this year “is nothing compared to last year,” when cases tied to the omicron variant clogged the hospital, Pobutsky noted an increase in positivity rates in the over-75 age group, which has gone down slightly since the holidays.

“We saw a similar increase in those ages 60 to 74 years old, the lowest being the kids. And, of course, the usual culprits, the working-age population, and it’s a combination of symptomatic and asymptomatic (infections)," she said.

Since the beginning of 2023, four COVID-19-related deaths were reported, cause for Pobutsky to provide the public with reminders on the importance of health and safety measures.

“Again, protect your elderly relatives. We have seen four deaths in this new year, ... as of (Jan. 10),” Pobutsky said. “They are all elderly or people with chronic conditions.”

For 2021 and 2022, COVID-19 was the third-highest cause of deaths for the year.

Other infections down

There is good news on the horizon for respiratory illnesses, however, Pobutsky said. The hospitalization rate for acute respiratory infection admissions to Guam Memorial Hospital has gone down, she said, but an uptick was seen in asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

“That’s likely because when people get sick, if they do have asthma or COPD, they can have an exasperation and have to go to the hospital,” Pobutsky reported.

At the Guam Regional Medical City, the main respiratory illnesses warranting hospitalization were the flu and flu-like illnesses with fever, she said.

“And that has gone down, but there was a little uptick, but it has gone down, that’s our story for the week,” Pobutsky said.

Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero, DPHSS interim chief medical officer and GMH hospitalist, observed cases over the holidays and said he has seen “a heck of a lot less” COVID-19 at the public hospital, especially among children.

"Up to November (2022), we were having anywhere from 14 to 20 kids in the hospital and pediatrics is only a ward that has 14 beds, so a lot of kids were in the emergency room. Sometimes it took three or four days and sometimes they were discharged from the emergency room. Now, in an hour or so, most of these kids are in the emergency room for admission to go upstairs, so it’s still there, but it is a lot less,” Leon Guerrero said.

While he did confirm Pobutsky’s assertion of a spike in COVID-19 cases, part of the reason only a small surge was seen was due to local media getting the message to the community on the continued importance of COVID-19 preventive measures including wearing masks, hand-washing and vaccination, Leon Guerrero said.

“So, thank you for spreading the news and thank you to the people of Guam for listening and getting the vaccine,” Leon Guerrero told reporters. “I'd like to see more of it, but I think we are in the top 10 of entities in the U.S. that have given the vaccine. It’s not over yet, especially for people my age with health problems, our immune system doesn’t work as well and that’s why the vaccine is very, very important."

As for the latest variation of the COVID-19 virus, the XBB variant, Public Health officials could not confirm if any cases of this variant are on island, as Pobutsky noted she had not seen the latest genome sequence report that details which variants have breached the island.

Leon Guerrero did, however, note that the variant he called the "B-1 bomber” is more contagious.

“Fortunately, it’s not as bad in regard to the symptoms it causes like the original omicron,” he said. “The mainland is seeing more cases but not a lot more hospitalizations like when the original omicron came on shore."

According to Leon Guerrero, the last time DPHSS received a genome sequencing report was in November 2022.

“There was a lot of different variants, but not the latest one in the U.S.,” he said.