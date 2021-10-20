Guam is not immune to the global supply chain issues that have strained railways and ports, and left store shelves bare or barely stocked.

Local retailers are seeing improvements, but challenges remain stateside with labor shortages, increasing supply costs, bottlenecks and the ongoing pandemic, according to Kate Baltazar-Dodge, chief people officer at Pay-Less Supermarkets.

“More often than not, and we've seen this in the better part of six to eight months, we're just getting shorted. If we order, let's say, 30 cases of something, we'll get 20 cases or we'll get 10 cases,” she told The Guam Daily Post. “From that perspective – from the manufacturing perspective – there are definitely very, very big challenges with labor and materials and then transportation.”

Delays in long-haul trucking shipments and backlogs at West Coast ports took their toll on the inventory for sale at Pay-Less over the past few months, she said, but noted improvements recently in incoming orders.

“Fortunately, you know it's looking a little bit better. In the last couple of weeks our guys were processing up to three or four containers a day. I talked to our warehouse manager, … and he said they processed 16 containers,” Baltazar-Dodge said. “I don't want to speak too soon or misspeak, but we're emerging from those shortages, and now see an uptick from what it was in the last couple of weeks. We were getting really worried about our supplies, but so far everything's good now.”

When these supply chain issues delay imports of everyday commodities, such as toilet paper, stores including Pay-Less resort to selling brands not normally bought by customers, Baltazar-Dodge said.

“We have got to provide that, you know? Those are those things where … we're our own customers. We also have families and kids that went back to school, that needed all these things,” she said. “And so, we totally can empathize with the families out there that are going, ‘Oh my gosh, what is this kind of brand?’ But when it gets kind of dire or it's starting to look like it's getting a little dire, we've got to source because we'd rather have that product than no product.”

Buying from local suppliers

Baltazar-Dodge said Pay-Less also is continuing to source products from local vendors and farmers. Not only does this keep with its mission to support sustainability, but it also can help replace some items that are difficult to import currently.

“This has been a good exercise in understanding how, where we sit in supporting our local farmers and producers,” she said.

“We know, though, that everyone’s looking forward to the holidays. So we're prepared for that. We're ready. Don’t worry, we’ll have plenty of turkey.”