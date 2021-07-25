Guam could receive upward of $10 million to help combat the island's drug epidemic as part of a $26 billion proposed national opioid settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the largest pharmaceutical distributors in the country: Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen.

Attorneys general have been engaged in ongoing efforts to hold the companies responsible for the opioid epidemic seizing the nation, according to the Guam Office of the Attorney General.

"Actions speak louder than words," Guam Attorney General Leevin Camacho stated in a release. "We’ll continue to deliver on the promise we made to secure more resources to fight Guam’s drug problem."

The $10 million will be the largest non-tobacco settlement Guam has ever received. It will be paid out over 18 years and the majority of the money must be spent on the treatment and prevention of opioid abuse and co-occurring substance abuse or mental health conditions.

The national settlement was initially reached by all parties in October 2019, and they've been working on the specifics of the settlement since, according to the OAG.

State attorneys general revealed details of the proposed settlement Thursday.

State negotiations were led by attorneys general Josh Stein of North Carolina, Herbert Slatery of Tennessee and the attorneys general from California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Guam Deputy Attorney General Fred Nishihira and Assistant Attorney General Joseph Perez from the OAG Consumer Protection Division handled the case for Guam.

Following Thursday's agreement, territories and states have 30 days to join the deal, meaning Camacho has 30 days to review and sign the settlement.

Local governments in participating states, such as municipalities, will have 150 days to join. Ratification of the agreement is contingent on a "critical mass" of territorial, state and local governments participating, according to the OAG.

"This settlement comes as a result of investigations by state attorneys general into whether the three distributors fulfilled their legal duty to refuse to ship opioids to pharmacies that submitted suspicious drug orders and whether Johnson & Johnson misled patients and doctors about the addictive nature of opioid drugs," the OAG stated.

"The agreement would resolve the claims of state and local governments across the country, including the nearly 4,000 that have filed lawsuits in federal and state courts. The companies have also agreed to make significant industry changes in their business practices to help prevent this type of crisis from happening again," it added.

The announcement follows another settlement earlier this year, when the OAG announced that Guam would receive nearly $280,000 for a $573 million multi-state settlement with McKinsey & Company, one of the largest consulting firms for Purdue Pharma and other opioid companies.