A man convicted in Virginia on federal drug charges could have his supervised release on Guam revoked after he tested positive for using meth at least four times.

David Quantilap Arca was arrested on Guam in 2013. He had been sentenced in the Eastern District of Virginia to serve five years in the Bureau of Prisons after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

His case has since been transferred to the jurisdiction of the District Court of Guam where he is serving his five years of supervised released.

An evidentiary hearing was held before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Monday after the U.S. Probation Office recommended Arca be taken back into custody. The Probation Office claims Arca submitted a diluted urine sample and also admitted to testing positive for using meth on Nov. 3, 12 and 29, 2019.

Court documents state Arca also admitted that he used meth on Jan. 3 after he was tested at the Lighthouse Recovery Center.

Arca didn’t attend Monday’s hearing where he was scheduled to answer to the charges in court.

Assistant Federal Public Defender Brianna Kottke asked the court for a continuance to allow her more time to notify her client and prepare for the hearing.

A U.S. probation officer attempted to contact Arca in the courtroom, but the contact numbers he had on file were not in service.

Tydingco-Gatewood said she was concerned, because Arca had asked that he attend the detox program at LRC to battle his addiction.

Arca is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 13.