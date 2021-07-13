If you see a convoy of Army soldiers and vehicles on Guam roads, it's part of an exercise.

"The movement consists of numerous military vehicles transiting from Naval Base Guam to Andersen Air Force Base during nonpeak traffic hours in order to minimize congestion on Guam's roadways," according to the military's Joint Region Marianas in a press release.

Army convoy operations are scheduled to support Exercise Forager Pacific 2021 which started Monday and continues through July 14 between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The Army has been in close coordination with the Guam Police Department and the Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense to ensure the safety of Guam's motorists and those participating in the operations, the release stated.

Exercise Forager 21 is a U.S. Army Pacific exercise to bolster soldiers' capability to rapidly deploy to project power across a complex operational environment in the Pacific region, according to the military.