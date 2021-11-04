Spotlights brightened the dark tarmac, as a C-17 cargo plane filled with soldiers and infantry vehicles touched down at the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport on Wednesday evening.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and local airport and military officials welcomed the members of the U.S. Army's First Corps and Brig. Gen. Cayle Oberwarth, the group's deputy commanding general of operations.

According to a release from Joint Region Marianas, the deployment is part of a training event. During their stay, the corps' vehicles will be housed at the Guam National Guard's Fort Juan Muna to conduct system interoperability evaluations.

The tests "will have no impact to the community," Joint Region stated.

But the presence also sends a message to countries in the Indo-Pacific region – whether they are allies or adversaries of the U.S., the governor said last night.

"I think it sends the message that Guam is very important in terms of national security. It also sends the message that we are seen in the ... global arena for security," she told reporters. "So having the First Corps here, and doing their exercise and also bringing their Stryker vehicles – I think is a very strong, strong significant message to not just our people, or the United States, but to those that provide threats to our part of the world: China, North Korea."

The Stryker is an infantry carrying vehicle, used in war zones for its ability to be easily deployed while providing armored protection for those onboard. In battle, these vehicles are typically armed with a combination of heavy machine guns or chain guns and grenade launchers.

"This training event further strengthens the military commitment to defending the region, supports readiness and is critical to developing the skills needed to respond to operational missions throughout the region to ensure a stable, free and open Indo-Pacific," Joint Region stated.