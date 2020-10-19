US attorney appoints district election officers

U.S. Attorney Shawn Anderson has assigned two assistant U.S. attorneys to handle complaints of election fraud and voting rights concerns for the upcoming general election.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Marivic P. David was tapped as the district election officer for Guam while Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric S. O'Malley will serve as the district election officer for the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

"Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination, and to have that vote counted without it being stolen because of fraud," Anderson said. "The Department of Justice will always act appropriately to protect the integrity of the election process."

The district election officers will work with the Department of Justice headquarters in Washington, D.C., to address any concerns on Nov. 3.

The DOJ Election Day Program aims to deter election fraud and discrimination at the polls and ensure public confidence in the integrity of the election process by providing local points of contact within the department for the public to report issues while at the polls.

Federal law protects against such crimes as intimidating or bribing voters, buying and selling votes, impersonating voters, altering vote tallies, stuffing ballot boxes and marking ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input, Anderson noted. It also contains special protections for the rights of voters and provides that they can vote free from acts that intimidate or harass them. For example, actions of persons designed to interrupt or intimidate voters at polling places by questioning or challenging them, or by photographing or videotaping them, under the pretext that these are actions to uncover illegal voting may violate federal voting rights law. Further, federal law protects the right of voters to mark their own ballot or to be assisted by a person of their choice, where voters need assistance because of disability or illiteracy.

In order to respond to complaints of election fraud or voting rights concerns during the voting period that ends Nov. 3, and to ensure that such complaints are directed to the appropriate authorities, Anderson stated that the assistant U.S. attorney/district election officers will be on duty while the polls are open, including periods of early voting. David can be reached by the public at 671-479-4120 or 671-988-3260. O'Malley can be contacted at 670-236-2986.

In addition, the FBI will have special agents available in each field office and resident agency throughout the country to receive allegations of election fraud and other election abuses on Election Day. The local FBI field office can be reached by calling 671-645-1805 or 670-322-6934.

Complaints about possible violations of the federal voting rights laws can be made directly to the Civil Rights Division in Washington, D.C., by phone at 800-253-3931 or by complaint form at https://civilrights.justice.gov.