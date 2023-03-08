US Attorney seeks $8M for 2018 Japanese cruise liner crash

Federal prosecutors are asking for $8 million in compensation from a Japanese cruise ship that collided with an Apra Harbor pier in 2018.

During the evening of Dec. 30, 2018, the Nippon Maru cruise liner collided with the Navy's Delta fuel pier as it was making its departure to Saipan.

A little more than four years later, the United States Attorney is suing the Nippon Maru and its owners, Mitsui O.S.K Passenger Line Ltd. and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd., in the U.S. District Court of Guam.

The complaint, filed March 1 in federal court, alleges the Nippon Maru caused $8,006,397.10 in damage to the Navy's fueling wharf, which is the amount the government is seeking as a result of the lawsuit.

The U.S. Attorney's office allege the cruise liner and its owners committed negligence when the ship collided with a stationary object.

Prosecutors allege the master, or captain, of the ship did not keep "in radio contact with the tug assisting in the maneuvering of the Nippon Maru" and failed to "maintain situational awareness during the navigation." The captain also was believed to have been under the influence of alcohol, the complaint stated.

"The willful and wanton misconduct of the master ... in navigating the M/S Nippon Maru, while under the influence of alcohol, entitles the United States to punitive damages," according to the complaint.

The captain of the vessel was suspended after his blood alcohol level allegedly tested above the legal limit, Post files state.

Prior to the filing of the complaint, efforts were made to settle the matter, but were unsuccessful, federal prosecutors stated.

According to Post files, the Nippon Maru suffered damage in the form of a 5-by-7-foot hole through the vessel's hull at the stern, just above the water line, and repairs were completed before the ship's departure Jan. 11, 2019.

The 546-foot vessel was carrying 524 passengers and had a crew of 224, none of whom were injured as a result of the incident.

The U.S. Coast Guard also launched an investigation, Post files state.