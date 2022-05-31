US attorney: Seized meth 'will eventually be destroyed'

Federal efforts to stop illegal drugs from making their way through Guam’s borders are far from over.

Information that more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine were seized by federal authorities over the past three years became public only recently when once-confidential reports of the outcome of search warrants in multiple cases were unsealed in the District Court of Guam.

The majority of the unsealed cases were the result of U.S. Postal Service inspectors intercepting drugs in the mail that were sent to Guam mailing addresses from various locations throughout the U.S. mainland between April 2019 and September 2021.

The U.S. attorney’s office has yet to prosecute any defendants in connection with these specific findings.

“For a variety of reasons, an investigation does not always result in prosecution,” said U.S. Attorney Shawn N. Anderson. “Additionally, we can neither confirm nor deny any pending investigations. Our efforts to combat this activity will continue. Any drugs that are seized will eventually be destroyed.”

There's no indication as to when or how the drugs will be destroyed or if investigators plan to use the drugs as evidence in pending cases.

Federal authorities have said the price of a gram of meth in Guam is $150 to $300. That means the street value for the drugs seized in these recently unsealed cases is about $6.9 million.