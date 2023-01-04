Federal prosecutors intend to appeal several decisions that led to the acquittal of attorney Mark Smith on charges related to defrauding the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority.

On Dec. 30, 2022, the United States Attorney's Office filed a notice to appeal the result of Smith's case in the District Court of Guam.

In the notice, the federal prosecution is appealing Judge Ramona Manglona's decision to acquit Smith of a total of 45 charges, which included wire fraud and money laundering, along with her decision to deny the U.S. Attorney's motion to reconsider the acquittal. In addition, the prosecutors are appealing the conditional granting of a new trial for Smith.

The request was made to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Since the notice was filed, the appeal has generated a case number.

The prosecutors have yet to provide the arguments they intend to use for the appeal.

Charges

Smith was first accused in 2017 of not disclosing that he was receiving housing payments when he became GHURA's counsel. He was later charged with wire fraud, money laundering and different conspiracies, Post files state.

Smith was found guilty of all charges in a December 2021 trial.

Manglona dismissed Smith's wire fraud charges in July 2022, however, after his defense attorneys argued the guilty verdict was not valid and demanded a new trial. In September 2022, Manglona dismissed the rest of the charges because they "were predicated on the wire fraud charges," according to Post files.

Following the acquittal, prosecutors filed a motion asking Manglona to reconsider her decision on the reason that evidence was overlooked and “concluding that Smith's misrepresentations do not support his convictions because the information was not of 'economic value.'”

Manglona disagreed, saying the prosecution did not provide a "substantive argument."