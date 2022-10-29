The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Guam will be handling issues that may come up on Election Day.

U.S. Attorney Shawn Anderson assigned Marivic David to serve as the district election officer to be "responsible for overseeing the district's handling of Election Day complaints of voting rights concerns, threats of violence to election officials or staff, and election fraud," according to a release sent by office spokesperson Carmela Rapadas.

The assignment of David is aligned with the Justice Department's nationwide Election Day program in an attempt to ensure voters' rights are protected.

“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and have that vote counted in a fair and free election," Anderson said. "Similarly, election officials and staff must be able to serve without being subject to unlawful threats of violence. The Department of Justice will dedicate its resources to protect the integrity of the election process."

According to the release, federal law protects against such crimes as threatening violence against election officials or staff, intimidating or bribing voters, buying and selling votes, impersonating voters, altering vote tallies, stuffing ballot boxes and marking ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input.

David can be reached by members of the public at 671-479-4120 or 671-988-3260 to respond to complaints of election fraud or voting rights concerns during the voting period that ends Nov. 8.

In addition, the FBI will have special agents available at 671-472-7465 to receive allegations of election fraud or abuses on Election Day.

In cases of violence or intimidation, however, concerned residents should call 911 before contacting federal authorities, the release added.