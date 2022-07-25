US Coast Guard assists Saipan anglers

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) assisted the crew of the 24-foot recreational vessel Harry Salmon, alongside the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Public Safety, northwest of Saipan.

“While this was a relatively minor case, it highlights the importance of preparedness and the efforts of Oliver Henry and U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam to work with our partners and pre-stage assets close to activity to safeguard those on the water,” said Lt. Freddy Hofschneider, commanding office of Oliver Henry.

The Harry Salmon was one of 88 boats participating in the 38th Annual Saipan International Fishing Tournament.

Joint Rescue Sub-Center Guam received notification from the Saipan Emergency Operations Center at 3:53 p.m. July 16 reporting the fiberglass vessel was disabled and adrift approximately 21 miles northwest of Saipan, the Coast Guard stated in a press release. None of the crew reported any medical concerns.

The Oliver Henry crew was approximately 15 miles north of the distressed vessel when DPS dispatched its DPS-Boating Safety vessel and crew to respond. The Oliver Henry crew proceeded to the area and stood by in the event the DPS team needed additional assistance.

Upon arrival at the scene, the Oliver Henry crew launched a small boat with engineers to assess the anglers and the disabled vessel. The Harry Salmon crew deployed a sea anchor to stay into the seas and prevent stability issues.

DPS arrived and took the disabled vessel in tow back to Saipan. The Oliver Henry crew resumed its patrol. By 7:15 p.m., the fishers aboard Harry Salmon were safe in Saipan.

Weather at the time of the case was reportedly 4-to-6-foot swells with seas to 2 feet and scattered showers.

The fishing boat's crew had prepared for an emergency at sea and had training, equipment and a way to call for assistance. Five must-have items for any boater include:

• Life jackets and wearable personal flotation devices (PFDs).

• Throwable flotation devices.

• Fire extinguishers.

• Visual and sound signaling devices.

• A VFH-FM marine radio and personal locator beacon are recommended. Cellular coverage is limited in many places around the Pacific.

The Oliver Henry is a 154-foot Sentinel-class fast response cutter based in Guam at U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam in Apra Harbor.

The Oliver Henry's crew of 24 conducts missions ranging from search and rescue to national defense and promoting regional security, while contributing to joint operations between the United States and its partners, working toward common goals such as preventing illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.