Members of the U.S. Coast Guard stationed on Guam will be patrolling waters off the coast of Papua New Guinea and other regional neighbors through next month.

A release from the military confirmed the local unit of the Coast Guard is participating with partners to support "the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency-led Operation Island Chief and the larger Operation Blue Pacific," exercises conducted in the Western Pacific currently.

"Employing our unique authorities, capabilities, and access within Oceania is a privilege. We are eager to further integrate with our Allies and regional partners to protect national interests and combat illicit maritime activity such as illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing,” stated Capt. Nick Simmons, U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam commander. “Strengthening governance and modeling professional maritime behavior on the high seas and the surrounding waters is one way to counter predatory activity and reinforce the Pacific as a positive center of gravity and sustainable economy."

According to the release, the operation covers "a substantial area of the Pacific on the high seas and the exclusive economic zones of the Federated States of Micronesia, Papua New Guinea, Australia, and the Solomon Islands." These activities also renew relationships with America's allies, bolstered with local knowledge and expertise, the military branch added.

The first port call relating to the training allowed the crew aboard the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140), a 154-foot Sentinel-class fast response cutter, to visit Manus, Papua New Guinea. During the patrol in PNG, the cutter also had aerial support from a forward deployed HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point and New Zealand Defence Force P3 Orion airplane crew.

Operation Island Chief is one of four operations conducted annually under the Forum Fisheries Agency, the Coast Guard stated. It includes the Pacific waters of 11 participating FFA member nations: Fiji, Federated States of Micronesia, Kiribati, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Nauru, the Marshall Islands, Samoa, the Solomon Islands, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.

"The Oliver Henry crew are committed to regional collaboration and sharing best practices to strengthen our relationships and information sharing," said Lt. Freddy Hofschneider, commanding officer of Oliver Henry. "The U.S. Coast Guard has been a dedicated partner in the region for decades. We appreciate the support of our colleagues as we take this ship across vast distances in this region, making some transits and port calls for the first time."

The operation places "a significant emphasis" on fisheries, resource protection and "assisting partner nations in upholding and asserting their individual sovereignty while protecting U.S. national interests," the release stated.

According to FFA, partners are seeing increasing success through multilateral operations in the Pacific. These operations "evolved from a focus on protecting against illegal boats entering the fisheries to policing the operations of licensed vessels that haven't followed the rules and regulations governing their activities," the Coast Guard's release shared.

Given the Pacific region "is a vast expanse," collaboration across many partners and assets is crucial.

"The Pacific Ocean is home to some of the world's most abundant fisheries," said Simmons. "These fisheries are living marine resources, part of the global food chain, representing food security and an economic engine for many of the Pacific Island Nations. By leveraging our cutters, aircraft, and intelligence professionals, the U.S. Coast Guard continues our strong partnership with the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency and its members to protect this vital marine ecosystem and ensure continued economic prosperity and a thriving ocean for future generations."